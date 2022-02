Afghan women sell used household items and clothes on a roadside in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 23 February 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Afghan women sell used household items and clothes on a roadside in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 23 February 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Afghan women sell used household items and clothes on a roadside in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 23 February 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Taliban escort people as they shout anti-US slogans during a protest against US decision on using half of the 7 billion US dollar frozen assets from Afghan central bank to compensate American families of 9/11 victims, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Taliban escort people as they shout anti-US slogans during a protest against US decision on using half of the 7 billion US dollar frozen assets from Afghan central bank to compensate American families of 9/11 victims, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The United States Friday approved a measure that allows commercial and financial transactions with the Afghan government, partially easing crippling sanctions against the ruling Taliban.

The measure, called a general license, was announced by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The move would “expand authorizations for commercial and financial transactions in Afghanistan, including with its governing institutions,” an official statement said. EFE