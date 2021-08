US President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One as he heads back to Camp David after delivering remarks on Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, DC , USA, 16 August 2021. EFE-EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL

The United States announced Monday $ 500 million in aid for refugees and migrants who have had to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power.

In a statement, the White House said US President Joe Biden had taken the sum from emergency funds and allocated it to meet Afghans’ "unexpected" and "urgent" needs. EFE