A CH-53E helicopter with a tarpaulin taped at a window location is seen at US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Dec. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

The CH-53E helicopter's window that fell onto Daini Futenma Elementary School is seen in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Dec. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Followed by Joint Staff Chief of Staff Katsutoshi Kawano (L), Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera (R) arrives at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (R) speaks during a meeting with South Korea's Defense Minister Song Young-moo (not pictured) in the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, Aug. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States Secretary of Defense on Tuesday apologized to Japan for the series of accidents involving military helicopters that has taken place on the island of Okinawa, in southern Japan, and has led to resentment among the local residents.

The apology of Jim Mattis to his Japanese counterpart Itsunori Onodera took place after a series of mishaps involving US military equipment and only a day after the emergency landing of a helicopter on an Okinawan beach, a spokesperson from the Japanese Defense Ministry confirmed to EFE.

Onodera urged Mattis to take measures so that such accidents are not repeated in the future and ensure that all military equipment is inspected, given the growing discontent among the residents of the island, who have been demanding the relocation of the US military base there.

In Dec. 2017, a child was injured at an Okinawan school after the window of a US military helicopter, which was flying to a nearby base, fell on a school's playing field.

The discontent has been further fueled by crimes committed by members of the US armed forces and other workers at the bases, which include rapes and murders.

Most of the residents in Okinawa - which houses over 70 percent of the US military installations in Japan and over half the nearly 48,000 American troops in the archipelago - have demanded that the base be relocated outside the prefecture.