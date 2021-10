London (United Kingdom), 27/10/2021.- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's partner Stella Morris (C) arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 27 October 2021. Julian Assange is facing extradition to the United States over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The US government is appealing against a British judge's decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder to face trial for publishing military secrets. (Afganistán, Reino Unido, Estados Unidos, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 27 October 2021. Julian Assange is facing extradition to the United States over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The US government is appealing against a British judge's decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder to face trial for publishing military secrets.

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, 01 May 2019.

The High Court in London on Wednesday began hearing an appeal by the United States against a ruling by a British court to deny the extradition of Julian Assange, the founder of whistleblowing website WikiLeaks, to the US.

Assange, who is currently in prison pending the appeal, is accused by US authorities of leaking thousands of confidential documents.EFE

