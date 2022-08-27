President Joe Biden's administration asked state governors on Friday to allow abortion when the mother's life is in danger and not refuse or delay medical care to women.
In a letter to governors, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra asked them to apply for Medicaid waivers to expand access to care for women in places where "reproductive rights are under attack and women may be denied medical care."
The letter reminded governors that the laws they enact must comply with federal standards in protecting women's health. EFE