US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 26 August 2022. Before traveling to Beltsville, Maryland, President Biden defended his student loan forgiveness plan, spoke on new economic data and took questions on the FBI's raid of the home of former US President Donald J. Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. EFE-EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

President Joe Biden's administration asked state governors on Friday to allow abortion when the mother's life is in danger and not refuse or delay medical care to women.

In a letter to governors, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra asked them to apply for Medicaid waivers to expand access to care for women in places where "reproductive rights are under attack and women may be denied medical care."

The letter reminded governors that the laws they enact must comply with federal standards in protecting women's health. EFE