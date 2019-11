Afghan women hold banners with the image of Anas Haqqani during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JAWAD JALALI

The American University of Afghanistan on Tuesday welcomed the release of two of its professors who were kidnapped by the Taliban three years ago.

American Kevin King, 60, and Australian Timothy Weeks, 48, who were abducted outside the university in Kabul where they worked in 2016, were released in exchange for three Taliban militants.