FBI agents in the area around the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Apr 3, 2018, after an active shooter was reported in the building. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Chief of Burlingame Police Eric Wollman (L) reunites an unidentified YouTube employee with his dog, Kimba after Kimba was left at the scene following a shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, USA, 03 April 2018. According to police reports, a woman opened fired at the YouTube headquarters, wounding four people before taking her own life. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Workers cross under the police line outside the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, USA, Apr 3, 2018, following a shooting. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect in a shooting at the YouTube headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, as Nasim Aghdam, 39, who took her own life after wounding three people.

The incident took place in San Bruno, a city about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of San Francisco.

"A total of four people were transported to local hospitals, three of which were suffering from gunshot wounds," the San Bruno Police Department said in a statement.

The police said they were investigating the motive.

"At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted," the police added.

Aghdam's website featured her complaints about YouTube allegedly censoring her videos.

According to her website, YouTube's decision to block her videos stopped her from making money from the content she uploaded.

"Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!" Aghdam said on her website, which featured several pro-vegan messages.

The shooting, which occurred around 12.46 local time (19:46 GMT) in a courtyard of the YouTube headquarters, led the authorities to order a large emergency security deployment.

Hundreds of people in the area were safely evacuated.

The first information on the shooting came through one of the employees on Twitter who witnessed the incident.

Vadim Lavrusik, who identifies himself on his Twitter account as a YouTube employee, said he "heard shots and saw people running" while at his desk.

"We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake," Todd Sherman, who also on identifies himself as a YouTube employee, wrote on his Twitter account.

"We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun," he added.

YouTube is the leading online video platform and is part of the tech giant Google.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote on Twitter that "there are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today."

After the mass shooting on Feb. 14 at a high school in Parkland where 17 people were killed, the debate over gun control has returned to the forefront in the US.