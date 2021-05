Resident Benjamin Prosser (L) gets a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine dose from Paramedic Gary Somero (R) inside the dressing room area of the former women's clothing store, Maurices, at The Mall at Whitney Field, in Leominster, Massachusetts, USA, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Registered Nurse Krystal Jenkins fills needles with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 26 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine is displayed on a desk during a vaccination operation at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic in Compton, California, USA, 25 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization for the emergency use of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15 on Monday.

Previously, regulators had authorized it for those aged 16 years and over. It is still the only one approved for use in 16-to-18-year-olds in the US. EFE