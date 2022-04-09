The United States Friday authorized the “voluntary departure” of non-emergency staff at its Shanghai consulate, recommending Americans not to travel to China due to harsh Covid-19 restrictions.

The State Department said the family members of emergency and non-emergency US government employees were allowed to leave the consulate in the commercial capital of China due to a surge in coronavirus cases and the impact of restrictions.

“The zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 by the PRC (People's Republic of China) and Hong Kong governments severely impacts travel and access to public services,” a State Department statement said. EFE