Khinki (Russian Federation), 01/07/2022.- Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA player Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, 01 July 2022. The Khimki City Court reportedly had extended Greiner's detention for the duration of her trial on charges of drug smuggling that started on 01 July. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. (Rusia, Moscú, Fénix) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The trial in Russia against US basketball player and Olympic and world champion Brittney Griner on drug smuggling charges opened on Friday in a court in Khimki, outside Moscow.

Only two foreign journalists were allowed into the courtroom, prompting protests from reporters who came to cover the hearing, where the prosecution is scheduled to present the charges and the order of the trial will be set.

Griner, 31, who plays for UGMK Yekaterinburg, was detained on February 17 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after customs officials found cannabis oil in her luggage.

(...)