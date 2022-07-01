The trial in Russia against US basketball player and Olympic and world champion Brittney Griner on drug smuggling charges opened on Friday in a court in Khimki, outside Moscow.
Only two foreign journalists were allowed into the courtroom, prompting protests from reporters who came to cover the hearing, where the prosecution is scheduled to present the charges and the order of the trial will be set.
Griner, 31, who plays for UGMK Yekaterinburg, was detained on February 17 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after customs officials found cannabis oil in her luggage.
(...)