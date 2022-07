Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner (R) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, 07 July 2022. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner (R) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, 07 July 2022. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner (R) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, 07 July 2022. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

US basketball player Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling offenses at a court in Moscow on Thursday.

The two-time Olympic champion was detained on February 17 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after customs officials found cannabis oil in her luggage.

(...)