Bangkok (Thailand), 10/07/2022.- A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) chats with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) during a meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 July 2022. Blinken is on a two-day official visit to the kingdom to meet with a Thai leader to strengthen the two countries bilateral relations and enhance their strategic alliance partnership. (Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Bangkok (Thailand), 10/07/2022.- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference during his official visit to Bangkok, Thailand, 10 July 2022. Blinken is on a two-day official visit to the kingdom to meet with a Thai leader to strengthen the two countries bilateral relations and enhance their strategic alliance partnership. (Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 10/07/2022.- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference during his official visit to Bangkok, Thailand, 10 July 2022. Blinken is on a two-day official visit to the kingdom to meet with a Thai leader to strengthen the two countries bilateral relations and enhance their strategic alliance partnership. (Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

US bemoans lack of progress in Myanmar following coup

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Sunday lamented the lack of progress in restoring democracy in Myanmar after the military coup d'état in the southeast Asian nation on Feb. 1, 2021.

The Burmese military ousted the National League for Democracy (NLD) government, imprisoned its iconic leader Aung San Suu Kyi and launched a bloody crackdown against her supporters in the wake of the coup.

“I think it’s unfortunately safe to say that we’ve seen no positive movement," Mr. Blinken told reporters in Bangkok, where he arrived Saturday night for a brief visit before continuing his journey to Japan.

“On the contrary, we continue to see the repression of the Burmese people who continue to see violence perpetrated by the regime,” he added.

(...)