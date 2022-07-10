US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Sunday lamented the lack of progress in restoring democracy in Myanmar after the military coup d'état in the southeast Asian nation on Feb. 1, 2021.
The Burmese military ousted the National League for Democracy (NLD) government, imprisoned its iconic leader Aung San Suu Kyi and launched a bloody crackdown against her supporters in the wake of the coup.
“I think it’s unfortunately safe to say that we’ve seen no positive movement," Mr. Blinken told reporters in Bangkok, where he arrived Saturday night for a brief visit before continuing his journey to Japan.
“On the contrary, we continue to see the repression of the Burmese people who continue to see violence perpetrated by the regime,” he added.
(...)