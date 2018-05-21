The United States cannot impose conditions on Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said Monday following threats from Washington to destroy the Iranian economy unless Tehran bows to US demands regarding its nuclear program, defense posture, and foreign policy.

"Who you are to decide for Iran and the world and tell Iran what to do and what not to do regarding its nuclear technology?," Rouhani said at a gathering of academics and doctors.

His comments came hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington would impose the "strongest sanctions in history" on Iran to force the Islamic Republic to comply with a dozen "basic requirements."

Besides demanding that Iran scrap its nuclear-power program entirely, the US wants Tehran to halt development of ballistic missiles, withdraw forces from Syria, and cut ties with groups deemed "terrorist," such as Hezbollah.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that the US was withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six world powers.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed to tightly monitored limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for an end to economic sanctions.

Trump vowed to re-impose sanctions on Iran and said that the US would punish third-country firms that violated the rules set down by Washington.

While the other signatories - China, Russia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom - say they intend to remain within the JCPOA, Iran has expressed skepticism that European nations will stand up to the US.

Tehran has said that it will abandon the JCPOA if the country does not derive any benefit from adhering to the pact.

"The Americans might be able to use threats to advance their interests under some circumstances, but it is not logical that they want to decide for the whole world," Rouhani said Monday.

Since Trump's announcement, major European companies such as French energy giant Total and German insurer Allianz have said that they plan to phase out operations in Iran.