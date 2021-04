Members of the US National Guard gather on the grounds of the East Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 12 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Capitol Police had an advance warning of violence before the January 6 attack on the Capitol building in Washington but were ordered not to respond with their maximum riot-control methods.

These findings came in a detailed report launched by the Capitol Police’s inspector general Michael A. Bolton and released by The New York Times on Wednesday.EFE

