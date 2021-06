A member of the public joins in celebrations for 'Juneteenth' taking place on Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2021. EFE-EPA/WILL OLIVER

A newly married couple join in the celebrations for 'Juneteenth' taking place on Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2021. EFE-EPA/WILL OLIVER

US celebrates end of slavery with barbecues and music

Thousands of people gathered Saturday for marches, music, and barbecues across the United States to celebrate Juneteenth and commemorate the end of slavery.

US President Joe Biden earlier declared the day a federal holiday.

The declaration is a welcome endorsement of the demands of the Black community. But activists fear it will remain a symbolic gesture. EFE