A teleprompter runs during the signing ceremony for a long-awaited United States-China trade agreement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 January 2020. The pact is expected to ease trade tensions between the two super powers. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (L) participate in the signing ceremony for the first phase of a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 January 2020. The pact is expected to ease trade tensions between the two superpowers. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald J. Trump (R), Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C) and Chinese Commerce Minster Zhong Shan (L) participate in a signing ceremony for the first-phase of a long-awaited bilateral trade deal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 January 2020. The pact is expected to ease trade tensions between the two superpowers. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday signed the first phase of a landmark bilateral trade deal, an agreement that marks a truce after 18 months of tensions between the world's two biggest economic powers.

During the ceremony in the US capital, Trump hailed the accord as a "momentous step - one that has never been taken before with China - towards a future of fair and reciprocal trade."