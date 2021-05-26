House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (c, red dress) and other lawmakers participate in a meeting the US Capitol on May 25, 2021, with relatives of George Floyd, the African-American murdered by a Minneapolis police officer and whose killing sparked a wave of unrest and racial disturbances. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, speaks to the media outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, DC, on 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/TASOS KATOPODIS / POOL

People walk past a mural commemorating George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his murder in Brooklyn, New York on 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

People pause for a moment of silence at an event hosted by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation to commemorate the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

Rev. Al Sharpton (L), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and other community and political leaders hold a press conference and vigil on May 25, 2021, at which they kneeled for nine minutes and 29 seconds in New York City on the one-year anniversary of his murder by a Minneapolis police officer. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Cities around the United States on Tuesday commemorated African-American George Floyd, who was asphyxiated by a Minneapolis police officer a year ago today, with the pending promise of police reform to eliminate brutality against the country's racial minorities.

The most prominent citizen to express that ongoing yearning among progressive sectors was President Joe Biden, who welcomed some of Floyd's relatives to the White House to speak about the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a legislative bill that is stalled in the US Congress.

"The president is still very ... hopeful that he will be able to sign the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act into law," White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said at her daily press briefing on Monday. "We are of course very closely engaged with the negotiators, while also leaving them room to work."

In a message on the social networks, Biden said that "It's been one year since George Floyd was murdered. In that time, George's family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month's conviction (of his killer Derek Chauvin) was a step towards justice - but we cannot stop there. We face an inflection point. We have to act."

On the anniversary of Floyd's death, his relatives visited Congress and the White House to pressure Biden and lawmakers to get the bill passed, legislation that progressives initially hoped would be approved during the year after Floyd died on a South Minneapolis street corner when Officer Chauvin knelt on his neck after he had been handcuffed and subdued.