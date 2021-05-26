Cities around the United States on Tuesday commemorated African-American George Floyd, who was asphyxiated by a Minneapolis police officer a year ago today, with the pending promise of police reform to eliminate brutality against the country's racial minorities.
The most prominent citizen to express that ongoing yearning among progressive sectors was President Joe Biden, who welcomed some of Floyd's relatives to the White House to speak about the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a legislative bill that is stalled in the US Congress.
"The president is still very ... hopeful that he will be able to sign the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act into law," White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said at her daily press briefing on Monday. "We are of course very closely engaged with the negotiators, while also leaving them room to work."
In a message on the social networks, Biden said that "It's been one year since George Floyd was murdered. In that time, George's family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month's conviction (of his killer Derek Chauvin) was a step towards justice - but we cannot stop there. We face an inflection point. We have to act."
On the anniversary of Floyd's death, his relatives visited Congress and the White House to pressure Biden and lawmakers to get the bill passed, legislation that progressives initially hoped would be approved during the year after Floyd died on a South Minneapolis street corner when Officer Chauvin knelt on his neck after he had been handcuffed and subdued.