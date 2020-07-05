The United States celebrated its Independence Day on Saturday with President Donald Trump's speech that encouraged divisions and polarization in a country that is in the middle of an unprecedented health crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing," Trump said in a speech from the White House to mark the Fourth of July celebrations. EFE-EPA