US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Fourth of July 'Salute to America' event in Washington, D.C., USA, 04 July 2020. EFE-EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

Fireworks explode in the sky during the Fourth of July 'Salute to America' event in Washington, D.C., USA, 04 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL

The White House is lit up in red, white, and blue, following the Fourth of July 'Salute to America' event in Washington, D.C., USA, 04 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Stefani Reynolds/POOL

Smoke from fireworks blankets the flag of the United States of America waving above the White House during the Independence Day celebrations in Washington, D.C., USA, 04 July 2020. EFE-EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

U.S. Navy Blue Angel fighter jets and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the White House during the Fourth of July 'Salute to America' event in Washington, D.C., USA, 04 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

The United States celebrated its Independence Day on Saturday with President Donald Trump's speech that encouraged divisions and polarization in a country that is in the middle of an unprecedented health crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing," Trump said in a speech from the White House to mark the Fourth of July celebrations. EFE-EPA