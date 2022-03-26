Warsaw (Poland), 26/03/2022.- People try to get a picture of Polish President Duda and US President Biden during an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 26 March 2022. US President Biden arrived in Poland for a two-days visit during which he is scheduled to hold talks with his Polish counterpart and make an address at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. Biden is coming to Poland straight from Brussels, where he attended an extraordinary Nato summit, a European Council meeting and a G7 summit on 24 March. (Polonia, Estados Unidos, Bruselas, Varsovia) EFE/EPA/Radek Pietruszka POLAND OUT

Warsaw (Poland), 26/03/2022.- Polish President Andrzej Duda (2-L) and US President Joe Biden (L) review an honor guard during an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 26 March 2022. US President Biden arrived in Poland for a two-days visit during which he is scheduled to hold talks with his Polish counterpart and make an address at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. Biden is coming to Poland straight from Brussels, where he attended an extraordinary Nato summit, a European Council meeting and a G7 summit on 24 March. (Polonia, Estados Unidos, Bruselas, Varsovia) EFE/EPA/Marcin Obara POLAND OUT

Warsaw (Poland), 26/03/2022.- Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) and US President Joe Biden (L) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 26 March 2022. US President Biden arrived in Poland for a two-days visit during which he is scheduled to hold talks with his Polish counterpart and make an address at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. Biden is coming to Poland straight from Brussels, where he attended an extraordinary Nato summit, a European Council meeting and a G7 summit on 24 March. (Polonia, Estados Unidos, Bruselas, Varsovia) EFE/EPA/Marcin Obara POLAND OUT

Warsaw (Poland), 26/03/2022.- US President Joe Biden during his meeting with Polish President Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 26 March 2022. US President Biden arrived in Poland for a two-days visit during which he is scheduled to hold talks with his Polish counterpart and make an address at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. Biden is coming to Poland straight from Brussels, where he attended an extraordinary Nato summit, a European Council meeting and a G7 summit on 24 March. (Polonia, Estados Unidos, Bruselas, Varsovia) EFE/EPA/Marcin Obara POLAND OUT

The US' commitment to Poland, eastern Europe and other Nato allies is “sacred”, president Joe Biden said Saturday.

Biden was visiting Poland at the end of a tour that has also seen him attend a trio of international summits in Brussels convened in the wake of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February.

During a meeting in Warsaw on the second day of Biden’s visit, president Andrzej Duda told his US counterpart that Poles fear that Russia could attack their territory after invading Ukraine.

Biden responded that the US’ has a “sacred commitment” to Article 5 of the Nato treaty, which would obligate it to intervene should Russia attack Poland or any other member of the alliance.

(...)