The US' commitment to Poland, eastern Europe and other Nato allies is “sacred”, president Joe Biden said Saturday.
Biden was visiting Poland at the end of a tour that has also seen him attend a trio of international summits in Brussels convened in the wake of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February.
During a meeting in Warsaw on the second day of Biden’s visit, president Andrzej Duda told his US counterpart that Poles fear that Russia could attack their territory after invading Ukraine.
Biden responded that the US’ has a “sacred commitment” to Article 5 of the Nato treaty, which would obligate it to intervene should Russia attack Poland or any other member of the alliance.
(...)