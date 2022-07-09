US State Secretary Antony Blinken talks during a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the G20 Foreign Ministers'Äô Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 08 July 2022. EFE-EPA/DITA ALANGKARA / POOL

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 08 July 2022. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

China’s close ties with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine is a major cause of concern for the United States, secretary of state Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday.

Blinken made the remarks during a press conference after holding a five-hour meeting with Wang, a day after the conclusion of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali, which was also attended by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

“We are concerned about the (People’s Republic of China’s) alignment with Russia,” Blinken said, adding that he does “not believe China is acting in a way that is neutral.”

(...)