A group of pro-China activists hold banners and Chinese national flags during a march to the US Consulate General in Hong Kong, China, 26 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Chinese staffers adjust the US and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 14 February 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

US confirms it ordered closure of Chinese consulate in Houston

The United States confirmed on Wednesday that it ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas.

Beijing has strongly criticized the decision and threatened to retaliate if Washington does not rectify the situation.EFE-EPA

jco/lds-rb