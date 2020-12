US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks near the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 21 December 2020. United States congressional leaders are trying to pass a coronavirus stimulus and relief package worth approximately 900 billion US dollars. The COVID-19 stimulus relief package has been tied to a funding bill that would fund the government through September 2021. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Congress has approved a $900 billion coronavirus bailout package to help battle the economic crisis due to the pandemic after months of stalled negotiations,

The Senate and the House of Representatives on Monday gave their overwhelming approval to the stimulus package for the world's largest economy and boost American businesses that have been battered by the deadly virus gripping the globe. EFE-EPA