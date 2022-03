A monitor is seen inside the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol meeting to consider a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino Jr. for Criminal Contempt of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 28 March 2022. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

(L to R) Democratic Representative of California Zoe Lofgren, Chairperson of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol Bennie Thompson, and Republican Representative of Wyoming Liz Cheney, attend the House Select Committee meeting to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, to consider a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino Jr., for Criminal Contempt of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 28 March 2022. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States congressional committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 voted Monday to declare two ex-advisers to former President Donald Trump in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the probe into the incident.

The committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, voted unanimously to recommend that the full House hold Dan Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, and Peter Navarro, the former president's trade adviser, in contempt. EFE