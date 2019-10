US Democratic Representative from California Katie Hill speaks to the media about the House vote on campaign finance reform outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

United States Representative Katie Hill, a freshman Democrat who flipped a competitive district in California in 2018, announced on Sunday she would resign from Congress after she admitted to having an intimate relationship with a campaign staffer, according to EFE/Dow Jones.

"This is what needs to happen," Hill (CA-25th) wrote in a resignation statement. EFE-EPA