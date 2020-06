A polling site volunteer in a protective mask directs voters during primary elections in New York, New York, USA, 23 June 2020. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A man in a mask walks past a statue of the Greek god Prometheus in Rockefeller Center that has a mask on to mark New York City entering Phase 2 of reopening in New York, New York, USA, 26 June 2020. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The United States surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University's independent tracker, as the world's worst-hit country struggles to contain the virus that has killed 125,480 in several states.

The total number of cases in the country reached 2,505,593 after 43,536 new patients tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours from Friday evening. Some 502 people also died of the disease within the same period. EFE-EPA