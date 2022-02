A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 that involves mouth and nasal swabbing is administered at a drive-through testing site in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 26 January 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States crossed 900,000 confirmed deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, after a surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant, according to the tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The last 100,000 deaths were recorded in the last two months.

At 5pm on Friday, the university counted a total of 900,334 deaths since the start of the pandemic from the virus in the US, which has recorded the most fatalities in the world. EFE