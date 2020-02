Former US Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar participate in the Democratic Debate between seven Democratic candidates at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA, 07 February 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN TLUMACKI / THE BOSTON GLOBE

Seven Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA, 07 February 2020. The first state primary in the United States presidential election will be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN TLUMACKI / THE BOSTON GLOBE

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former US Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warrren greet each other at the start of the Democratic Debate between seven Democratic candidates at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA, 07 February 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN TLUMACKI / THE BOSTON GLOBE

United States Democrat presidential candidates had a tense exchange Friday night, frequently trading attacks in the first debate since the start of the party's primaries following Iowa's chaotic caucuses.

Although the results of Monday night's caucuses remain unclear, two favorites emerged: leftist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a moderate.