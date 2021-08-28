Taliban stand guard as they block the road to Hamid Karzai Airport a day after deadly blasts, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Taliban stand guard as they block the road to Hamid Karzai Airport a day after deadly blasts, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 August 2021. Two explosions outside Kabul's international airport on 26 August left more than 60 Afghan civilians dead and 140 others wounded, while the United States military said that 12 of its personnel died. (Afganistán, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The United States military Friday launched a drone strike to target the Islamic State planner of the deadly Kabul airport bombing, the Pentagon said.

The terror attack at the airport claimed by the Afghanistan branch of the global terror network killed 170 people, including more than a dozen American soldiers.

“US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counter-terrorism operation today (Firday) against an ISIS-K planner,” Captain Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said in a statement.

“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties.” EFE