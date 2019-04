The United States' economy grew at an annual rate of 3.2 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said Friday.

It was that department's first provisional reading on gross domestic product (GDP) for that three-month period.

GDP growth from January through March exceeded the forecasts of economists and was up sharply from the last quarter of 2018, when the US economy grew at an annual rate of just 2.2 percent.

