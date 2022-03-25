US president Joe Biden (L) is welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel at the start of European Council Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The United States will aim to supply an additional 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the European Union this year rising to 50bcm by 2030 in a strategic move to wean the bloc off its dependency on Russian fossil fuels in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The surge in US gas to Europe would account for a 67.5% increase this year compared to 2021.

The joint statement from the US and the European Commission on Friday comes as president Joe Biden visits the continent for a string of high-level meetings to discuss the posture of Nato, G7 and EU toward Moscow in a show of solidarity for Ukraine.

