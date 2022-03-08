A customer fills his tank at a Shell station in London, Britain 08 March 2022. Petrol prices have reached a new high in UK hitting 159.9 a litre. Meanwhile the UK government has announced it is to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

US President Joe Biden announces actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its war on Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/Oliver Contreras

The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom on Tuesday outlined plans to phase out imports of Russian energy with White House leader Joe Biden announcing a complete ban on Russian oil and gas.

“We’re banning all Russian gas and energy, that means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” the US president said in an address from the White house.

“Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.”

