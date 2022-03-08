The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom on Tuesday outlined plans to phase out imports of Russian energy with White House leader Joe Biden announcing a complete ban on Russian oil and gas.
“We’re banning all Russian gas and energy, that means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” the US president said in an address from the White house.
“Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.”
(...)