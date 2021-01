Undated handout picture released Monday 20 December 2004 shows Lisa Montgomery of Melvern, Kansas, the woman who FBI agents say confessed to the kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman Bobbie Jo Stinnett. EPA-EFE FILE/WYANDOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

The state of Indiana early on Wednesday executed Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row in the United States, and the first to be executed in nearly seven decades.

Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1.31 am local time after receiving a lethal injection at the Terre Haute federal prison complex. EFE-EPA

