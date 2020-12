Protesters opposed to the death penalty show their feelings near the Federal Correctional Complex where the federal execution chamber is located in Terre Haute, Indiana, USA, 15 July 2020 (reissued 10 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

A sign points to the Federal Correctional Complex, where the federal execution chamber is located, in Terre Haute, Indiana, USA, 15 July 2020 (reissued 10 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

An undated handout photo made available by the defense team of Brandon Bernard shows federal inmate Brandon Bernard (R) with Pastor Aaron Chancy (L) as Bernard sits on death row awaiting his scheduled execution in Terre Haute, Indiana, USA, Issued 10 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DEFENSE TEAM OF BRANDON BERNARD / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An aerial photo made with a drone shows the US Penitentiary complex where the federal execution chamber is located among corn and soybean fields in Terre Haute, Indiana, USA, 13 July 2020 (reissued 10 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

An undated handout photo made available by the defense team of Brandon Bernard shows federal inmate Brandon Bernard as he sits on death row awaiting his scheduled execution in Terre Haute, Indiana, USA, Issued 10 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DEFENSE TEAM OF BRANDON BERNARD / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The administration of United States president Donald Trump on Thursday executed Brandon Bernard, the second to die in connection with the 1999 murder of a couple in Texas.

The Supreme Court had denied a last-minute request to delay his killing.

His is one of five executions being pushed through before Trump's term ends in January, and the ninth federal execution since July when the outgoing president ended a 17-year hiatus. EFE-EPA