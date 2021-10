A pro-choice supporters holds up a sign during a rally for reproductive rights in Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 October 2021. EFE-EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Pro-choice supporters participate in a march for reproductive rights in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 October 2021. EFE-EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Anti-abortion counter-protesters gather outside the Supreme Court while thousands of people participated in the Women's March in Washington, DC, USA, 02 October 2021. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A federal United States judge blocked Wednesday the application of a strict Texas anti-abortion law, which practically prohibits the practice in the state.

Magistrate Robert Pitman accepted the request of Joe Biden’s government, who through the Justice Department had demanded the temporary suspension of the law promoted by republicans pending its constitutionality. EFE