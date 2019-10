US President Donald J. Trump announces that US special forces have killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi during a raid in Syria in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said US forces had killed the person likely to take over the Islamic State terror group following the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!"