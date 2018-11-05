US President Donald J. Trump (C) and Vice President Mike Pence (L) listen as country singer Lee Greenwood (R) performs "God Bless the USA" at a Make America Great Again Rally supporting US Representative Marsha Blackburn's campaign for the US Senate at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

The US government on Monday imposed sanctions on 700 Iranian nationals and companies, including the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in an effort to force Tehran to negotiate a new nuclear agreement, the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions took effect at 12:01 am, officials said.

The Trump administration pulled the United States out of the July 2015 nuclear agreement that the Obama administration, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany negotiated with Iran.

Washington has now imposed more than 900 sanctions on Iran since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, ramping up the economic pressure on Tehran.