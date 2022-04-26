Ramstein (Germany), 26/04/2022.- Participants of the Ukraine Security Consultative Group during a meeting at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, 26 April 2022. The U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin has invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to Ramstein to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing U.S. allies and partners. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Ramstein (Germany), 26/04/2022.- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) speaks in the presence of Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (R) during a meeting of Ministers of Defense at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, 26 April 2022. The U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin has invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to Ramstein to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing U.S. allies and partners. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Ramstein (Germany), 26/04/2022.- German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht gives a Statement during a meeting of Ministers of Defense at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, 26 April 2022. The U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin has invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to Ramstein to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing U.S. allies and partners. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Ramstein (Germany), 26/04/2022.- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a press conference after a meeting of Ministers of Defense at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, 26 April 2022. The U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin has invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to Ramstein to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing U.S. allies and partners. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

United States still does not know for sure what happened in Transnistria

Germany’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine – a major shift in policy for Berlin – has been welcomed as a “significant move” by United States defense secretary Lloyd Austin.

Speaking at a meeting of allied defense ministers to discuss the war in Ukraine and how best to support Kyiv’s resistance against Russia’s invasion, Austin praised Germany’s “major decision” to send 50 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine that was confirmed on Tuesday by German defense minister Christine Lambrecht.

“That’s precisely what Ukraine needs right now to secure its airspace from the ground,” Lambrecht said, adding that “Germany is ready and willing to (...) continue supporting Ukraine in this courageous and important fight for peace and freedom.”

“I am glad that a strong signal of security with Ukraine will come out of this meeting,” she said.

(...)