Germany’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine – a major shift in policy for Berlin – has been welcomed as a “significant move” by United States defense secretary Lloyd Austin.
Speaking at a meeting of allied defense ministers to discuss the war in Ukraine and how best to support Kyiv’s resistance against Russia’s invasion, Austin praised Germany’s “major decision” to send 50 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine that was confirmed on Tuesday by German defense minister Christine Lambrecht.
“That’s precisely what Ukraine needs right now to secure its airspace from the ground,” Lambrecht said, adding that “Germany is ready and willing to (...) continue supporting Ukraine in this courageous and important fight for peace and freedom.”
“I am glad that a strong signal of security with Ukraine will come out of this meeting,” she said.
