United States health authorities on Tuesday recommended a pause in the use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement on social media that they were reviewing reports of six cases of “rare and severe” blood clots in people who had received the vaccine in the US.
Some 6.8 million doses of the J&J shot had been administered in the US as of 12 April.EFE
rml-jt