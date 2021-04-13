The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Janssen pharmaceutical company in Leiden are being stored at the Movianto distribution centre in Oss, The Netherlands, 12 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ROB ENGELAAR

United States health authorities on Tuesday recommended a pause in the use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement on social media that they were reviewing reports of six cases of “rare and severe” blood clots in people who had received the vaccine in the US.

Some 6.8 million doses of the J&J shot had been administered in the US as of 12 April.EFE

