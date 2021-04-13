The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Janssen pharmaceutical company in Leiden are being stored at the Movianto distribution centre in Oss, The Netherlands, 12 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ROB ENGELAAR

United States health authorities on Tuesday recommended a pause in the use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement on social media that they were reviewing reports of six cases of “rare and severe” blood clots in people who had received the vaccine in the US.

Some 6.8 million doses of the J&J shot had been administered in the US as of 12 April.

“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the departments said in a tweet.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the statement continued.

The CDC is to convene a meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to discuss the cases.

The FDA and the CDC said the halt was necessary in order to keep health professionals up to date with the potential “adverse” effects of the vaccine.

The J&J vaccine was the latest to be granted approval by the European Commission. It is produced by Johnson & Johnson’s European subsidiary Janssen.

Countries like Spain are set to receive their first batches of the Janssen shot this week.

The vaccine from American pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson differs from others currently on the market in that it only requires a single dose.

The recommendation by the FDA and CDC to pause the J&J rollout comes not long after regulators in Europe confirmed that rare blood clots could be a “very rare” side effect of the shot developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which has yet to get approval in the US.