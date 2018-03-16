A handout photo made available by US Department of Defense shows a US Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade from Fort Hood Texas conducting a traffic pattern training flight at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE/CHARLES ROSEMOND

A United States helicopter crashed in western Iraq, near the border with Syria, killing all people on board, Iraqi and American military sources announced on Friday.

The helicopter went down on Thursday while providing support to Iraqi forces in the town of al-Qa'im as part of the US-led coalition's operations, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said.

The international coalition said in a statement that the crash of the helicopter, an HH-60 Pave Hawk, "does not appear to be a result of enemy activity."

"All personnel aboard were killed in the crash," director of coalition's operations Jonathan Braga said in a statement, without specifying the number of the victims.

The victims' identities are to be announced after the United States Department of State informs their families, according to the coalition.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the helicopter went down due to a technical failure.

Hundreds of US soldiers are stationed at the military base of Ein al-Assad, located in the Iraqi western province of al-Anbar, for a support and advice mission.