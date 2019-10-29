US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks during her meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (not shown) in the US Capitol in Washington, on 17 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday afternoon that the lower house of Congress will vote later this week on a resolution to formally establish the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, a move that will take the investigation - held by House Democrats behind closed doors to date, according to congressional rules - to a public phase.

"This week, we will bring a resolution to the Floor that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry, including all requests for documents, subpoenas for records and testimony, and any other investigative steps previously taken or to be taken as part of this investigation," Pelosi said in a letter to her fellow Democratic lawmakers on Monday.