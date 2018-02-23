Attendees to the 45th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) pray before the start of the second day of the conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump addresses the 45th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

US Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin details a new set of sanctions against North Korea during a briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The United States Treasury Department on Friday imposed new economic sanctions on 27 companies and 28 vessels located or registered in numerous countries, saying the move was aimed at increasing pressure on and further isolating North Korea.

It said the moves, which are part of US efforts to thwart Pyongyang's nuclear program, would block North Korea from conducting illicit maritime activities and cut off the flow of hard currency to Kim Jong-un's regime.

"Treasury is aggressively targeting all illicit avenues used by North Korea to evade sanctions, including taking decisive action to block the vessels, shipping companies and entities across the globe that work on North Korea's behalf," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The sanctions target one individual and ships or companies that are located, registered or flagged in China, Panama, Tanzania, North Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Marshall Islands and Comoros and, according to US President Donald Trump's administration, are helping Pyongyang evade an international ban on coal exports and fuel imports.

"This will significantly hinder the Kim regime's capacity to conduct evasive maritime activities that facilitate illicit coal and fuel transports, and erode its abilities to ship goods through international waters," Mnuchin said.

The Treasury Department's announcement comes shortly after Trump, in excerpts of remarks he gave late Friday morning at a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, called the sanctions the largest ever imposed on the isolated communist regime.

Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have escalated over North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

"The president has made it clear to companies worldwide that if they choose to help fund North Korea's nuclear ambitions, they will not do business with the United States," Mnuchin added.

The new sanctions freeze the assets that those companies and entities may have that are subject to US jurisdiction and bar them from carrying out financial transactions with US citizens.

The tougher sanctions come amid an apparent improvement in relations between North Korea and South Korea, which are still technically at war 65 years after an armistice agreement was signed.

During her visit this month to South Korea for the Winter Olympics, the North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo-jong, delivered an invitation from her brother for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang.

That invitation, a further step in a recent thaw in bilateral relations, sets up what could be the first meeting between Korean leaders since 2007.