La Spezia (Italy), 11/01/2021.- Spezia players celebrate their second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Spezia Calcio vs UC Sampdoria at Alberto Picco stadium in La Spezia, Italy, 11 January 2021. (Italia) EFE/EPA/SIMONE ARVEDA

Italian soccer has attracted more American investment, with US businessman Robert Platek the latest to close a deal worth $24 million to fully acquire Serie A club Spezia.

The team is the fifth Serie A club under US ownership after AS Roma, AC Milan, Fiorentina and Parma.

Milan was purchased by Elliot Management Fund in 2018, while Italian-American Rocco Commisso took over Fiorentina in 2019.

Last year, US billionaire Dan Friedkin acquired a majority stake in Roma, and businessman Kyle Krause bought Parma club.

Bologna, which has won the Italian league championship seven times, has Canadian businessman Joey Saputo as its owner and VFC Newco 2020 LLC consortium, whom Duncan Niederauer presides over, jumped into Italian soccer with the acquisition of Serie B side Venezia.