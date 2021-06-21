Sung Kim (L), US Special Representative for North Korea, Noh Kyu-duk (C), South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, and Takehiro Funakoshi (R), Director-General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, pose for a photo during their trilateral meeting at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, 21 June 2021. EFE-EPA/JUNG Yeon-je / POOL

South Korea, the United States and Japan opened talks Monday with Pyongyang, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on his country to prepare both for negotiations and confrontation.

"We continue to hope that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will respond positively to our approach and our offer to meet anywhere and anytime without preconditions," Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, said Monday.

Kim spoke at a press conference after a three-way meeting in Seoul with the head of the South Korean nuclear negotiations, Noh Kyu-duk, and the Asia director general in Japan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Takehiro Funakoshi, according to Yonhap news agency.