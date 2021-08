A relative mourns next to the body of a victim of the airport bomb blast, at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A relative mourns next to the body of a victim of the airport bomb blast, at the premisis of a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Relatives identify bodies of the victims of the airport bomb blast, at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

An injured victim of the airport bomb blast, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Taliban stand guard as they block the road to Hamid Karzai Airport a day after deadly blasts, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

An injured victims of the airport bomb blast, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Relatives retrieve the body of a victim of the airport bomb blast, at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A body of a victim of the airport bomb blast, is lying at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Afghans struggle to reach the foreign forces to show their credentials to flee the country outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 26 August 2021. EFE-EPA/AKHTER GULFAM

Afghans struggle to reach the foreign forces to show their credentials to flee the country outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 26 August 2021. EFE-EPA/AKHTER GULFAM

The United States Friday issued a fresh terror alert a day after Islamic State suicide bombers killed nearly 100 people, including American soldiers, at the Kabul airport, crowded with desperate Afghans fleeing Taliban rule.

An official source told EFE that the death toll had mounted to 95 and could rise further because some of the 150 injured persons in the two blasts and gunfire outside the airport on Thursday were critical.EFE

