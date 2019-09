Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York City, USA, Sept. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The president of the United States and the prime minister of Japan on Wednesday signed a limited trade agreement, allowing Japan to bypass tariffs on Japanese made cars for the moment.

During a bilateral meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe signed the agreement they had reached during the G7 summit a month ago in Biarritz, France.