Visitors take photos of dogs with an Olympic Rings monument at the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) near the New National Stadium, the Olympic Stadium for the Tokyo 2020, in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2021, two months before the opening of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan said Tuesday that Washington's decision to advise against traveling to the country will not affect the United States delegation’s Tokyo Olympics participation in July.

Tokyo’s remarks come following the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention and State Department’s Monday recommendations maximizing the travel alert level for Japan.EFE

at/lds