US journalist and writer Gloria Steinem speaking at a forum in South Korea.EFE/FILE/Jeon Heon-kyun

American journalist and writer Gloria Steinem was awarded the 2021 Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities in Oviedo on Wednesday.

An icon of the feminist movement, the 87-year-old is renowned for her fight for the legalisation of abortion, equal gender pay and the Equal Rights Amendment, as well as her activism against child abuse and female genital mutilation.

Steinem began her career as a journalist in 1960 when she started working for Help! magazine, where she wrote an exclusive on the working conditions of women working at the controversial Playboy Club of New York.

The journalist gained notoriety in 1969 with the publication of "After Black Power, Women's Liberation”, an article in New York Magazine on labor issues and minority rights.

In 1972, she co-founded ‘Ms’ magazine, the first feminist publication created and directed exclusively by women.

Steinem founded several women's organizations including National Women's Political Caucus, Ms. Foundation for Women, Women's Action Alliance, Women and AIDS Fund and Women's Media Center.

She is also the author of multiple bestsellers including The Beach Book (1963), Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions (1983), Revolution from Within: A Book of Self-Esteem (1992, 1995), Marilyn (1997), Doing Sixty & Seventy (2006) and My Life on the Road (2015, 2016).

Steinem has won the Penney-Missouri Journalism Award (1970), the Women's Sports Journalism Award (2004) and the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award (2015).

In 2013, former US President Barack Obama honoured her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.