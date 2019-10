Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday, Oct. 31, before presiding over a vote in the House of Representatives on formalizing the inquiry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives approved on Thursday a resolution formalizing the inquiry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

All but three of the 235 Democrats in the 435-seat House voted in favor of the motion, which lays down procedures and protocols for conducting the investigation. EFE llb/dr