Activists gather at an "Impeach and Remove" rally outside the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 December 2019 to show support for the US House of Representatives' move to impeach US President Donald J. Trump. Later in the day, Trump is expected to become the third president in US History to be impeached by Congress. The House will then send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, where a trial is expected early in 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER